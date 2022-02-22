Stop interfering in Osu Chieftaincy issue – New Osu Mantse counsels political leaders

Newly installed Chief of Osu, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV (middle)

The newly installed Chief of Osu, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV has counselled political leaders in the country to stop interfering in the Osu Chieftaincy issue. He has also urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr Dampare to address allegations of bias levelled against the police in matters relating to the Osu chieftaincy.

The Osu Mantse in a statement copied to the press stated that “we are at an important phase of our development as a nation and it is critical that we strengthen our institutions to be highly professional and ethical.



“I want to urge the Inspector General of Police to address the allegations of police bias and intimidation that has stained his outfit’s handling of the Osu Chieftaincy issue, and work to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards,” he added.



Teteete Nii Owuo IV expressed gratitude to God for his enstoolment as Osu Mantse and said it was important to build institutions that would remain and command trust and respect.



He said, he would continue to uphold the policy of non-violence in resolving any dispute in Osu, stressing that he would continue to preach, “peace, unity and love”.



Teteete Nii Owuo IV expressed appreciation to the elders and kingmakers of the Osu Traditional Area for resolutely defending the time-tested traditions that regulate the enstoolment of the Osu Mantse, despite fierce intimidation, and underhand dealings by some personalities and security personnel.

The new Osu Mantse also thanked the youth for their ‘resilience’ and courage and urged them to remain vigilant, courageous and firm to protect the traditions of Osu. “The support from the youth of Osu is not only for me, the kingmakers, the people of Osu and our time tested traditions but also for generations unborn who will draw inspiration when the story of their courage is told someday. I want to urge them to remain vigilant, courageous and firm to defend the traditions bequeathed to us by our forebears and help strengthen our Chieftaincy institution,” he stated.



He rallied the people of Osu to come together and give a befitting funeral to his immediate past successor, who passed away in February 2021. He also urged the Greater Accra Regional Minister to honour the memory of the late chief by supporting the Committee already established to plan the funeral of the late Chief,” he stated.



“We are aware that there are attempts to reconstitute the Committee and these we understand are being orchestrated by some political leaders in the country. We want to serve notice that we will resist with all our might these attempts because they represent an affront to our traditions, and the muddying of the funeral plans does not serve well the memory of our departed Chief,” he cautioned.



He advised other claimants to the Osu Stool to desist from any “illegitimacy” and refrain from holding themselves out as Osu Mantse.