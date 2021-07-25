Stop issuing threats to people - Kumchacha tells Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Michael Agyiri, Contributor

Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has issued a word of caution the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, over his constant issuing of threats to individuals he has issues to pick with.

The Multimedia Group, owners of Joy FM and Luv Fm, recently lodged a complaint with the Ashanti Regional Police against the MP for allegedly making a threat against the life of one of its journalists, Erastus Asare Donkor.



According to the media house, the outspoken politician was filmed on a live programme which was widely published on social media platforms, stating that, “if he (Mr Agyapong) were President, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly.”



In a letter to the police dated Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the media group said Mr Kennedy Agyapong made the life-threatening statement against their journalist for his "journalist work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura, and his appearance before the Kingsley Koomson Committee investigating the incident."



Sharing his views on the matter in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha citing previous cases involving the MP cautioned him to be careful of issuing threats to individuals saying the probable consequences of such acts could be dire for the MP if he does not take care.



“He is a very good man that I like very much when it comes to his kindness and frankness. But when it comes to the issue of issuing threats against individuals, I would advise him to desist from such acts. Every person in this life has their own destined death and when you read the bible in Revelation chapter 3 verse one and First Timothy chapter 5 verse 6, it said a similar thing.



“There are people walking about who are living-dead, they have been spiritually sold through catastrophes such as drowning, accident and threes that could fall on them. When you issue any threats against such persons and in the event that they die, you will be held responsible as the cause of their death even if you are not the one.”

Prophet Kumchacha made reference to the death of late investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale who died a few months after the Assin MP made similar threats against his life and said even though the MP has claimed innocence in the yet to be solved murder, accusing fingers continue to be pointed in his direction.



“A past issue that keeps coming up is the death of Ahmed Suale who Kennedy Agyapong out of anger made some threats against. It didn’t mean he meant on carrying out the threats as he may have made the statements out of anger. It could be that other individuals who had issues against the journalist took advantage to kill him and so I will plead with Kennedy Agyapong to desist from issuing threats against people,” he said.







In a related development, the Ashanti Regional Police command has transferred the case docket involving the MPs threat against the journalist to Accra because the said threat was issued by Kennedy Agyapong in Accra.



The MP will also on Monday, July 26, 2021, face Parliament’s Privileges Committee as he has been referred to the Committee by the Speaker of Parliament following a motion filed by Tamale Central MP, Alhassan Suhini over his threats on the journalist.