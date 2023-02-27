0
Stop issuing unapproved prospectus or be severely sanctioned – GES to heads of senior high schools

GES Ghana Education Service Ges 680x375.png The GES said it takes strong exceptions to the practice since it is prohibited

Mon, 27 Feb 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced its decision to investigate what it described as the release of an unapproved prospectus by some heads of second-cycle schools.

The GES said it takes strong exceptions to the practice since it is prohibited.

According to the GES, some of the heads of schools are allegedly selling items that are meant to be free to the students.

The GES cautioned heads of schools to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students.

It warned that heads of schools who demand items aside from the approved ones would be severely sanctioned.

