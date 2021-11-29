Stop labour unrest - Transport minister to GACL board

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has tasked the newly constituted board of directors for the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to find innovative ways of stemming labor unrest in the company.

According to him the disturbances which often emanated from worker agitations cast a gloomy cloud over the country’s aviation, compromising not just its financial position, but also affecting the safety and security ratings of the airports.



“I urge you to address all the issues giving rise to such unrest within the company. The human capital in this industry is our greatest asset and it must be given the necessary attention it deserves for stability and sustainability of the sector,” he emphasized.



The Minister made the call in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Hassan Tampuli, at the inauguration of the newly constituted board in Accra on Thursday.



The seven-member board has Mr Paul Adom Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV as the chairman with Mr Yaw Kwakwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GACL, Mr Teye Adirackor, Mr Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko, Ms Philomena Sam, Mr Francis Kofi Nunoo and Group Captain Gervase Wienaa as members.



The Minister said his outfit was ready to provide the board with the needed support and guidelines to enable them to deliver on the task.

“I wish to caution against the unfortunate practice of the temptation by the board to take over the role of management in any instance.



I will entreat the board and management to work as a team to realize the objectives of the company,” he said.



Mr Asiamah explained that the responsibility of the GACL was to plan, develop, manage and maintain all airports and aerodromes in the country.



To this end, he said the mandate was in fulfillment of the government’s vision to make Ghana an aviation hub in the West African Region.



Touching on infrastructure, he said the company had undertaken major infrastructure facelifts at the various airports.

These developments were aimed at opening up the country for efficient movement of people, goods and services as well as promoting tourism.



On his part, Mr Otchere expressed his gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve in their various capacities.



He noted that the background of individual members would help to get the company back onto its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic.