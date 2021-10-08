Stop lies and deception as you approach age 60 - NDC man to Bawumia

Bawumia turned 58 years on Thursday, October 7

Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, has extended well wishes to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he marked his 58th birthday on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

In his message, he admonished the Vice President to stop ”peddling lies and deceiving Ghanaians”.



According to him, the second gentleman of the law is known for ”peddling lies and deception” hence the need for him to reflect on this and change as he gradually gets to the age of 60 years.



He recounted the promises the Vice President gave on the preparedness of the nation to construct concrete roads.



He challenged Dr. Bawumia to fulfill that pledge and all other pledges he made to Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2017, hinted that the government was taking steps to implement the proposal of charismatic bishops to build concrete roads across the country instead of asphalt roads.



He dropped the hint during this year’s Good Friday Service of the Lighthouse a Chapel International (LCI) at Independence Square.



The Charismatic Bishops Conference, led by the Presiding Bishop of LCI, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in that year put forward four key proposals for national development, including the need to build concrete roads instead of asphalt roads.