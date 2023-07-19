Stop lying, you’ve not been on ballot before – Apaak to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should stop lying that he has won elections before.

This comes on the back of Vice President Bawumia asking delegates to vote for him because he has beaten former President John Mahama twice during elections.



However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that the former President will beat any candidate the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) elects to lead them.



“How can a man who has never contested an election of any kind in his entire life claim to have beaten John Mahama twice? When has the Lying One ever been on a ballot? We are patiently waiting for him or anyone the galamsey party will present,” Dr. Apaak said in a tweet.

The campaign by close contenders in the upcoming Presidential primaries by the governing NPP has witnessed peddling of falsehood and casting insinuations.



According to political analysts, the development is not healthy for the party as attacks and fabricating damaging stories about themselves will not inure to the benefit of any of them.



They have therefore been advised to desist from such mode of campaign and tell delegates what they are capable of bringing on board for the betterment of the party.