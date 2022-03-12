Stop mocking youth of Damongo - Former NPP Chairman to NDC

Savannah Regional NPP organiser hopeful Nana Kwame Aboagye

A former Damongo Constituency Chairman and Savannah Regional NPP organiser hopeful Nana Kwame Aboagye has charged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region to stop what he referred to as "making mockery” of the youth of the region under the umbrella of a retreat organized by the National organizer of the party Mr George Opare Addo a.k.a Pablo scheduled to take place in Damongo on 12th March, 2022.

The leadership of the NDC in the Savannah Region led by the national youth organiser Mr George Opare Addo is billed to have the Damongo Constituency Youth Retreat 2022 in Damongo today.



Speakers billed to speak at the forum include former Minister of Food and Agriculture Alhaji Limuna Muniru, former DCE for West Gonja and regional Treasurer of the NDC, Mr Ali Bakari Kassim, Savannah Regional Youth organiser of the NDC, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, former MP for the Damongo Constituency Adam Mutawakilu and some executives of the NDC in the Savannah Region.



But the former NPP Chairman for Damongo and Savannah Regional Organiser hopeful Nana Kwame stated that Mr Opare Addo should do the needful by finding out how many of the youth in the Damongo Constituency are gainfully employed under the the current NPP administration through the hardworking Samuel Abu Jinapor as the member of Parliament for the constituency.



He said the youth wing of the NDC in the constituency where his retreat is being organized will testify to him Pablo that over 1000 of the youth in the constituency are in the government payroll and are very much disappointed seeing the photo of the former member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency in the flier as his 12 years in office, 4 years as DCE and 8 years as MP for the Damongo Constituency is nothing to write home about as compared to the less than 2 years of the current MP.

Nana Kwame went further to advise the national youth organizer to come out clear to state to the youth wing of the NDC that he should be retained as the Youth Organizer instead of the tactics he has adopted.



He said the NDC in the region during the 2020 general election never knew who their youth organizer was since he never visited the region but quick to be in the because elections of party executives are getting closer.



He charged Mr Opare Addo to find out from the people on his flier whether the Damongo Constituency the knew s still what they are seeing today under Samuel Abu Jinapor as the member of Parliament.



He also assured the leadership of the NDC in the region of a very poor youth retreat since majority of them will be taken out of town to the Kintampo water falls for an excursion fully funded by himself to send a signal to them that the NPP apart from creating sustainable jobs for them also has the full control of the youth wing in the Damongo Constituency.