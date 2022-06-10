Stop overreacting and remain focused – Security expert tells IGP

Inspector General Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare

A Fraud and Security Analyst, Richard Kumadoe, has urged Dr. George Akufo Dampare to remain concentrated in his line of duties to prevent distractions.

He said the Inspector General Police has begun giving ear to commentaries from all angles and among other things, has been reacting to issues that deserved to be overlooked in his capacity.



Against this background, Mr. Kumadoe advised that the IGP must consider being tolerant and let go of such situations rather than ‘inculcating acts of retaliation.’



The security expert was reacting to concerns to the effect that Dr. George Akufo Dampare has been reacting too much following the banter he had with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, and the Ghana Bar Association.



The Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, asked the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, to learn to stay within her limits after the Commissioner questioned the likely outcome of the arrest of Fixthecountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



In another development, the Police administration denied claims made by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), that there is an increase in crime in the country following the killing of Lawyer Richard Badami, by armed robbers on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savanna Region.



Speaking on this matter on the Anopa BofoↃ morning show on Angel FM/TV on June 9, 2022, the security expert said, “I was saying that, the IGP, three weeks ago, two weeks and last week, he is reacting too much.”

According to Richard Kumadoe, most Ghanaians have developed some love for the former, and want him to succeed therefore he should have a second thought to avert putting himself off the good work he has started.



“We really love him and want him to succeed but if you react a little bit, it would detract you because people might not like you to succeed working”



“He has been doing good ever since he replaced his predecessor but I don’t know where the pressure is mounting from, I think he should go back to leadership because that is his strength,” he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The Fraud and Security analyst added that when the IGP provides security leadership his men will be motivated to deliver their core mandate.



He hinted also that Dr. Akufo Dampare reconsiders going back to his leadership qualities, “other than that he will be shown the exit door.”