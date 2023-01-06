Stop paying money to middlemen to secure justice from the courts – CJ to Ghanaians

Rev Stephen Wengam extending an invitation to the CJa

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam, has commended the Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, for upholding the pillars of the country’s justice system.

Rev Stephen Wengam mentioned in particular, Justice Anin-Yeboah’s foresight and facilitation of infrastructural development in the judiciary as key testaments to his numerous achievements since he assumed the position of Chief Justice of Ghana.



Rev Stephen Wengam was speaking when he led a delegation of Executive Presbytery Officers and members of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Justice. The visit was to introduce the new leadership of the Assemblies of God Church to the Chief Justice and to invite him to the induction service of the General Superintendent and the Executive Presbytery Officers on the 25 of February 2023.



He also applauded other well-meaning justices and personnel of the judicial service, especially members of Assemblies of God in the Judiciary for their service, integrity and pursuit of societal welfare.



He called for collaboration between the Judiciary and the Church in the area of alternative dispute resolutions.



The Assemblies of God Church’s General Superintendent used the occasion to brief the Chief Justice on the global impact of Assemblies of God as the largest Pentecostal denomination with more than 70 million members.



In Ghana, he said, Assemblies of God has “contributed significantly to social aspects of the country, especially the educational and health sectors.”

Rev Wengam further spoke to the Chief Justice on the vision of the new leadership tagged, the transformation agenda.



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, thanked Rev Wengam for the visit and congratulated him on his assumption to the office of General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.



He called on Ghanaians to review court verdicts to understand judgements before influencing media attacks on judges.



He acknowledged the call for partnership with the church in alternative dispute resolution.



Justice Anin-Yeboah advised Ghanaians against payments to alleged middlemen to secure favours from court judges.



He cautioned citizens to desist from dealing with people who hang around the courts and claim to have contacts with judges.