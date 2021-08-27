Stop peddling falsehood on Kasoa shooting case – Hawa Koomson’s aide to NDC

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson

A political aide for the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nana Kofi Ntiamoah has come to the defence of Hawa Koomson after the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed the MP had hinted of the police dropping investigations into the Kasoa shooting incident.

According to him, in the interview granted by the Minister, she only sought to communicate that the police had not reached out to her in recent times.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he explained: “If you carefully listened to Hawa Koomson’s interview she said since she was interrogated by the police when investigations began, she has not heard from the police. So, in her view, she believes the police do not have enough evidence. She never confirmed that the case has been dropped. She only stated that she had not heard from them.”



The political aide noted that the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo (Pablo) was only trumpeting this agenda against Hawa Koomson because he wants to be heard and noticed.



He thus advised Ghanaians to disregard the agenda being set by the NDC.

Background



The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is concerned about reports that the case against Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, for firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voters Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, has been dropped.



According to the NDC youth, they became aware of the development when the MP granted a media interview on Tuesday, August 24 where she “revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has had to discontinue its case against her… for want of evidence.”



In a statement signed by the party’s National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, the party expressed their displeasure at the revelation by the Minister who openly confessed to firing gunshots in a public place without lawful authority.