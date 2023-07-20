1
Stop peddling monstrous lies of defeating Mahama, you’ve never contested an election – Bawumia told

Bawumia White Kaftan Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for asserting that he has already defeated former President John Dramani Mahama twice and will defeat him a third time.

The Vice President claims to have defeated Mahama twice and knows how to do so again.

But Dr. Apaak, a former presidential staffer, wonders how someone who has never run in an election could make such bogus claims about defeating Mr. Mahama in the past.

He insisted that Dr. Bawumia is lying and that neither he nor any other NPP candidate will defeat Mahama in the 2024 presidential election.

In his opinion, Mahama will make a mockery of the monstrosity.

He was optimistic that Ghanaians would severely punish the NPP for their mismanagement and incompetence.

In a series if tweets he said “How can a man who has never contested an election of any kind in his entire life claim to have beaten JM twice. When has the Lying One ever been on a ballot? We are patiently waiting for him or anyone the galamsey party will present. Duka daya!

Enjoy the comic relief while it lasts. They can combine all the 9 into 1, JM will make nonsense of such a monstrosity. They can present their best, if any, it won’t make a difference. Ghanaians will punish them severely for the excruciating hardship they have inflicted on them.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
