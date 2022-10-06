Stop politicising health care delivery - Upper East Region NPP tells NDC communicators

Upper East NPP regional communications director, Ayimbisa Peter

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has said comments made by the NDC deputy communications director in the region urging students of the Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College to make the government unpopular, were inappropriate and could have dire consequences on the quality of nursing training.

The NPP said the comments by Sunday Casper Kampoli, who spoke at a ceremony to induct new members for TEIN at the college on October 1, 2022, were destructive and could push health trainees to toy with the lives of vulnerable patients.



“We condemn his [Kampoli] reckless and irresponsible comments in no uncertain terms. This kind of “politicking” is destructive and retrogressive in our body politics. It is preposterous and iniquitous to admonish young, up-and-coming health professionals to do black propaganda about the health of the vulnerable who will be at the mercy of their care”.



The NPP regional communications director, Ayimbisa Peter in a press statement, said the utterances of the deputy communications director were “dubious”.



He said the NDC does not have good records and was shifting from decent politicking to discrediting the interventions of the governing party.



“We can see the NDC running away from the debate on records with their tails between their wobbly legs. We in the NPP will not follow the NDC into the gutters but we shall make sure we bring them out of the gutters, clean, and beat them to the infrastructure debate from which they want to run away from.



"We would like to advise the NDC to abstain from their dirty propaganda and groom the young ones to grow into becoming responsible politicians in the future rather than resorting to politicizing every aspect of their lives,” part of the statement read.

The NPP said “we will always roll out policies that will inure to the benefit of the ordinary Ghanaian, the ‘One constituency, One ambulance’, the employment of drivers and paramedics to man those ambulances, the agenda 111 initiative which seven districts namely, Builsa South, Kassena Nankana West, Bolgatanga East, Nabdam, Binduri, Pusiga, and Garu are beneficiaries, the internet connectivity in the Regional Hospital and all District Hospitals to eliminate the folder system, the countless CHPS Compounds and Nurses Quarters that we have built across the Region and the famous drone technology to supply essential drugs and blood to unmotorable areas are all health-related policies by the Nana Addo-Bawumia government.



“The integrity of the NPP government is not sullied that the “NDC nurses” will find it easy to make things look bad in the eyes of their patients.”



The NPP, while urging NDC to engage in decent politicking, also urged the student nurses to disregard the advice from the politician and concentrate on becoming world-class health professionals who can contribute to the improvement of healthcare delivery.



“We want to use this release to urge the students to disregard this ill advice from selfish politicians like Sunday Casper and concentrate on becoming health professionals that meet WHO standards.



“We further advise Casper to be measured in his communication and not be carried away by making such populace and nation-wrecking statements just to usher in freshers into TEIN.”