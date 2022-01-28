Stop posting losses - Akufo-Addo to heads of SOEs

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo urges SOEs to expand and create more jobs

Send financial reports on CAG on time – President to heads of state agencies



President charges heads of SOE to embrace the use of technology



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told heads of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to put in place measures that would ensure that they stop posting losses.



The president said this at the 2022 Policy and Governance Forum.



He urged the heads of SOEs to ensure that their agencies post profits at the end of every year and also expand their operations so as to employ people to help with the country’s unemployment challenge.



“At this time that government is doing its best to see to the rapid growth of the economy, we must bring the phenomenon of posting losses to an end…We have to turn over a new leaf.

“The task for all the heads of state institutions is to operate profitably and efficiently” and by so doing, expand their “scope of operations so that they can employ many more people,” the president said, reports asaaseradio.com.



Akufo-Addo further stated that the SOEs must play their role in supporting the government as it puts in measures to grow the economy.



Also, the president told the heads of the SOEs to ensure that their agencies submit their financial reports on time to the Controller and Accountant-General.



This, he added, will allow the CAG present a good picture of Ghana’s public finances to the world.



He added that state agencies must also embrace the country's digitalisation drive in all of their operations including their financial and human capital development.