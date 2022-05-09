1
Stop protecting ‘Demolishing Man’; publish report on the Bulgarian Embassy – Ablakwa to govt

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa MP For North Tongu 7 Scaled 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ablakwa questions why government has not released report on demolishing of Bulgarian Embassy

Govt can further dent Ghana’s international reputation with how it handles demolishing of Bulgarian Embassy - MP

Sole Inquirer submits report on Bulgarian Embassy land case to Lands Ministry

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government has not published a report on the demolishing of the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra because it is protecting one of its officials.

According to the MP, the government’s failure to inform Ghanaians about the details of the illegal demolishing exercise forms part of a ploy to protect an appointee of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The MP named Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah, as the Nana Addo appointee, allegedly responsible for the demolishing.

“Why is the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government treating the Sole Inquirer's Report into the demolishing of the Bulgarian Embassy like a nuclear code?

“It's been several weeks after government's own initial 7 day timeline, and yet, all we see is a grand scheme of apparent official coverup and a sleazy agenda to shield the President's appointee at the NDPC, 'Demolishing Man' Dr. Yaw. Adu Ampomah,” a tweet shared by the MP on May 5, 2022 read.

The MP urged the government to reveal the details of the report submitted to it by Sole Inquirer because failure to do so will have a disastrous impact on Ghana’s reputation.

“The diplomatic and international community is following this sordid affair, most keenly- Ghana cannot afford another damning international verdict after the recent spate of grim global assessments,” he said.

The Bulgarian Embassy was demolished some years ago by a private developer, who said he had the right to the land the Embassy was built on because he had acquired it, a claim the embassy refutes.

Despite the opposition of the Embassy, the developer began redeveloping the land which drew the attention of the media.

This led the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, to halt all activities on the land until further notice.

The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on March 18, 2022, appointed a Sole Inquirer, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the true ownership of some parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy and a private developer.

Justice Ofori Atta submitted the report on April 26, 2022 but the details of the report have not yet been disclosed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
