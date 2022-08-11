0
Stop referring to presidential and MP hopefuls as 'incoming' - NPP man

40910281 The Greater Accra Second Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Eric Nartey Yeboah

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Second Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Eric Nartey Yeboah has urged members of the NPP to desist from tagging parliamentary and presidential hopefuls in the party as 'incoming'.

The NPP stalwart who is also famously known as 'Chairman Dollar' made these comments on his Facebook page on Tuesday, August 10, 2022, in reaction to what he observed to be a growing trend within the rank and file of the party.

He expressed worry about the tendency of such remarks to divide the ranks of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He further urged the party faithfuls to support their elected representatives and President Akufo-Addo to deliver on their mandate.

“It is my humble plea that we suspend our allegiances for now and rally behind all NPP MPs and President Nana Addo as they work to transform Ghana.

“When the primaries come, we will democratically express different opinions but will remain one in spirit, united in our collective and ultimate goal of Breaking the 8”, he concluded.

