Stop running down JB Danquah, you also lost miserably in parliamentary elections - Kwesi Pratt cautioned

Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has been advised not to run down Joseph Boakye Danquah, otherwise known as JB Danquah, one of the big six and grand uncle to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Managing Editor of The Insight newspaper, while contributing to Pan African TV stated that people who want to push the JB Danquah agenda in modern-day Ghana do not know their history because he [Danquah] according to history was only the Eastern Regional Chairman of the UGCC.



He further indicated that he cannot comprehend why JB Danquah is regarded so highly today because "if you’re looking for the equivalent of Danquah in modern politics today, it is Wontumi. I’m serious. The level that Danquah attained in the UGCC has been attained by Wontumi in the NPP. He was a regional chairman.



“Even put that aside, which election did J. B. Danquah ever win? All his attempts at contesting elections, he lost. Even in his hometown, Kyebi, they voted against J. B. Danquah. He couldn’t even win Kyebi. If J. B. Danquah cannot even be the founder of Kyebi, his hometown, how can he become a founder of Ghana?” he stressed.



But Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in a post on his Facebook timeline chastised the veteran journalist for "running down" JB Danquah.



To Dr. Nkrumah, when Kwesi Pratt decided to contest as a Parliamentary candidate in 1996, he lost miserably.

He said winning an election should not be a measure of one's political success.



"Kwesi Pratt running down JB Danquah is very wrong! Kwesi Pratt himself did not win any elections in Ghana! Does he think we have forgotten the 1996 elections? He ran for parliament and lost miserably.



"I don’t think winning or losing elections should be a measure of success for politicians.



"After all Donald Trump won the USA elections in 2016, but no one can convince me that he was better than Hilary Clinton. I lie?" Sekou Nkrumah concluded.



