Stop selling weed to students – Abaasa Tech. Institute authorities warn youth

File photo

The Management of Abaasa Technical Institute in the Central Region has descended heavily on some unscrupulous youth in the town urging them to desist from selling weed to the students.

The School authorities have accused some Youth in the area of selling the narcotic substance to their students, a development that has to be stopped immediately so the students education is not ruined.



The Disciplinary Committee Chairman of Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute Mr. David Edumadze addressing the Chiefs and stakeholders in the Community during a Traditional Council Meeting, warned those behind the supply of marijuana to the Students stop the act immediately or be dealt with according to the law.



According to him, the school is doing well academically hence nothing must be done to draw back the performance of the students.



On her part, the District Education Director of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson appealed to parents to be concerned about the education of their children.

She bemoaned the refusal of some parents to support their wards basic needs all in the name of Free Senior High School.



Mr Wilson said the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute is dear to her hence appealed to the Chiefs, Stakeholders, NGOs and Private Individuals to support the school in its development.



The school lacks toilet facilities, adequate dormitories, classroom blocks, school bus and other development that will help run the school smoothly.



She added that though government is doing its best to support the schools parents also need to offer help.