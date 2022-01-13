Stop selling your beds or face severe sanctions – UG Management warns students

UG Management asks parents, students, to pay more for the accommodation crisis to be resolved

Parents, students express frustration over the inability to secure accommodation

UG Management asks parents, students, to pay more for the accommodation crisis to be resolved



UGSRC hostel project yet to commence



Management of the University of Ghana has issued a stern warning to students who are selling the beds they acquired through the recently opened residential application portal to other students who were unlucky in their quest to do the same.



In an email signed by the University’s Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, and sighted by GhanaWeb, the school stated that such practice was not in conformity to the University’s rules and regulations for Junior members.



It warned that students found culpable in the act will be severely dealt with.

“Management has noted that some students who were able to secure beds during the online selection are purportedly selling these beds to other students. Students are warned that such transactions are an infringement of the University’s regulations for Junior Members, and any students caught either selling or buying beds will be severely sanctioned,” part of the statement read.



The statement also added that the University has taken cognizance of some persons reportedly pledging to get students accommodation on behalf of the University.



It cautioned students to be wary of such persons and desist from transacting any business with them as the University has not tasked anyone to embark on such activities on its instance.



“It has come to the attention of Management of the University of Ghana that some unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as representatives of the halls of residence and officials of the University are purporting to have beds available for sale to students. Students and the general public are hereby informed and cautioned against the activities of such fraudsters, as beds have not been reserved for sale subsequent to the online selection which was done earlier,” it stressed.



To address the current accommodation challenges on campus as well, the University says “arrangements have been made to secure additional off-campus accommodation for students, and a notice to that effect will be issued soon”.

The University of Ghana has been battling with an accommodation crisis in every admission year. Some newly admitted students were seen on campus roaming about in search of accommodation as the ones provided on the University’s website were taken just minutes after the residential application portal was opened.



Meanwhile, the school's management has asked parents whose wards have gained admission into the institution to brace themselves up to pay more if they want the perennial accommodation challenges witnessed in the institution to be resolved.



In a media engagement, the University’s head of halls, Dr. Wiafe Akenteng lamented the relatively low fees being charged for accommodation in the traditional halls.



“Let’s take the new Vikings building that is Sarbah, I'm told that two in a room is GHC7,000 and they were oversubscribed. Sometimes you ask students to pay more, you ask parents to pay more and it becomes like we are going on an 'aluta'. I think if we continue to pay this GHC510 per semester for traditional halls, we are not going to make much progress. So my appeal is that inasmuch as we all understand that our pockets are not enough [and] since education is important, we need to concentrate on that and be willing to pay more so that existing facilities could be not only improved and enhanced, but probably it will help build new ones,” he said.



Read Below The Full Statement from The University

ACCOMMODATION FOR UNIVERSITY OF GHANA STUDENTS



It has come to the attention of Management of the University of Ghana that some unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as representatives of the halls of residence and officials of the University are purporting to have beds available for sale to students.



Students and the general public are hereby informed and cautioned against the activities of such fraudsters, as beds have not been reserved for sale subsequent to the online selection which was done earlier.



Additionally, Management has noted that some students who were able to secure beds during the online selection, are purportedly selling these beds to other students. Students are warned that such transactions are an infringement of the University’s regulations for Junior Members, and any students caught either selling or buying beds will be severely sanctioned.



Arrangements have been made to secure additional off-campus accommodation for students, and a notice to that effect will be issued soon.

Emelia Agyei-Mensah



REGISTRAR