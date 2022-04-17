2
Menu
News

'Stop selling your souls to the devil' - Pastor cautions youth against betting

Betting Document Sekina Betting has become popular especially among the youth

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Pastor Bright Ankutse, the Tanoso Location Pastor of the Abesim District of Deeper Life Bible Church has cautioned the youth against modern day gambling.

He bemoaned the rate at which young boys and girls were engaged in sports betting, saying if such practice was not checked and brought under control, society would bring up godless youth who had no fear of God.

Pastor Ankutse gave the caution when he delivered a sermon on the topic "Power of Freedom from Sin" at the opening session of the District's Easter Retreat of the Youth Division of the Church underway at Abesim near Sunyani on Friday.

Pastor Ankutse expressed worry that many young people were "selling their souls to the devil" through sports and other betting activities, and therefore condemned the get-rich-quick syndrome among the youthful generation.

"It is extremely sad that the systems of this world has gradually entered into many churches. You can't differentiate between the world and church because what the world is doing the church is doing same", he said.

"Many of the youth are seriously engaged in masturbation, lesbianism, homosexuality and alcoholism. I am a teacher and sincerely, I know what I am talking about. Youth are going astray and as a Deeper lifer, I urged you not to join them before it's too late", Pastor Ankutse stated.

That notwithstanding, Pastor Ankutse said there was still hope for the youth, and called on churches to centre their sermons on holiness and righteousness to help instil godly values in young people.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead