Stop serving foreign foods and drinks at all state-sponsored functions - PPP Chairman to govt

The National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu says government must with immediate effect stop serving foreign foods and drinks at State functions.

He appealed that every State function must have a local commodity and a zero foreign product in order to boost Ghanaian businesses.



According to him, the habit of serving foreign products at State-sponsored programmes is killing the local sector and is also one of the major factors contributing to the cedi depreciation and the gradual crippling of Ghana's economy.



Speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Ofori Owusu said; "They must immediately stop serving foreign food at all State-sponsored functions . . . when we do a State function supported by your money and you are spending the money to buy foreign items for those functions and you are supporting some farmer in Indonesia or somewhere with your money, it does not make sense. We are talking about solutions. You must ban it immediately."



He further stated that, "we must use only locally produced and drinks" for the school feeding programmes.

He added that full ownership of the digital economy and financial sector of Ghana should also be in the hands of Ghanaians.



"We must take firm steps to make sure that Ghanaians control the ownership of the financial sector; banking, insurance, pensions and others at all levels . . . all professional service agreements, architecture, technology, financial must have at least 25 percent indigenous Ghanaian participation . . . the digitalization agenda that we all support should be 100% in the hands of indigenous Ghanaians and their companies. The digitalization agenda we are talking about, it should be 100% owned by Ghanaians."



"We are talking about solutions. It is difficult; these solutions are difficult but if we do it, these are the things to transform our nation from a begging nation, a Guggisberg economy!", he stressed.



