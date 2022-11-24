Stop spreading lies about me and run a clean campaign – Nketiah to campaign team of Ofosu Ampofu

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, aspirant National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to allegations that he single-sourced the contract for the issuance of cards and collection of dues for party members.

He slammed the campaign team of his contender Samuel Ofosu Ampofo for fuelling what he described as lies and an attack on his personality.



The chief scribe, through his spokesperson Edem Agbana, said he [Nketiah] had refused to react to the attacks for the sake of party unity but has found it necessary to respond to the ”lies” against him.



”For the record, neither the General Secretary nor his son has any interest or shareholding in the company selected and offered the contract to provide the platform.

We can campaign for our preferred candidates without resorting to outright falsehoods and character assassination, which are attributes that are unbecoming of persons seeking to lead the NDC.



I am directed by ‘General’ Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to remind all his supporters and the generality of the NDC fraternity that despite the vitriolic attacks on him, and his person by his opposing contestant, we should all continue to focus on the issues, campaign for him for a dynamic, strategic, trustworthy, and fearless National Chairman for Victory 2024.



I am also directed to encourage the incumbent National Chairman to sanitise his campaign in the best interest of the NDC.”