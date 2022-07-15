Stop taking Ghanaians for granted – Chief Biney scolds Bawumia over Ghana card claims

Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Nixon

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Nixon has scolded Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his supposition that the National Identification card (Ghana Card) is a more expedient investment than an investment in road infrastructure.



Chief Biney is dismayed by the analogy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and has questioned the thinking that birthed that stance by the Vice President.



In a Facebook post, Chief Biney cautioned Dr. Bawumia against belittling Ghanaians with some of his public statements.

He wondered why Bawumia who is tagged an ‘Economic Messiah’ by his supporters would hold such views.



“If a whole “economic messiah” like His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tells you that the National Identification Card is better than road infrastructure (interchanges) that connects you to various destinations even to make registration possible for that same card, then we must be bold enough to tell him to stop taking us for granted... "I can’t think far".



Vice President Dr Bawumia has courted public controversy and ridicule after declaring his choice for the Ghana card over interchanges.



Dr Bawumia noted that the national identity card, also known as Ghana Card, is more beneficial than the numerous interchanges constructed across the country.



“Some of the problems go back to independence. We inherited a problem of no unique national identification system. This has been with us since independence. We had implemented a national identification system for the Ghana Card. Today, we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities, and that is a major transformation. A lot of people sometimes do not appreciate its impact.

“If you gave me 1000 interchanges and the Ghana Card, I would choose the Ghana Card because it has more impact,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.



He explained further that the Ghana card has made life simpler, “for instance, with the Ghana card, students can now access loans without guarantors.”







