Stop talking about the economy and repair your image - Rashid Pelpuo to Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has charged the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to stop talking about the economy and rather redeem his lost image.



The lawmaker urged his 'northern brother' to stay away from the image-bruising lectures he has been delivering on the collapsed economy.



In his latest lecture on the state of the Ghanaian economy and why the government is heading to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia blamed the erstwhile Mahama administration for the struggles of the economy.



The latest statement from the veep, bearing in mind that the John Mahama administration left office six years ago, incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians.

Rashid Pelpuo, who is an NDC MP, further called on the vice president to stay away from matters related to the state of the Ghanaian economy if he wants to redeem his lost image.



Making this known in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Wa Central Member of Parliament did not mince words in making his stance known.



"My brother can you stop speaking about the economy and repair your image? We care," he wrote.



In his latest description of the Ghana Card as a stronger tool for development than 1000 interchanges, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's comments took over social media, with many descending on him for the wrong reasons.







