Stop the allegations – Buaben Asamoa to John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Buaben Asamoa has criticized Former President Mahama for a rehash of allegations of a million votes counted in favour of the incumbent in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Mahama who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last poll had among other things accused the Commission of ballot stuffing, fraud, the militarization of the process, among others.



“The entire country voted for and agreed on a president. How are a few people still dragging this issue when citizens are in agreement with the results?” he told Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben show on Happy 98.9FM.



“John Mahama has to understand and accept the results from the 2020 elections,” he said.

He added that Mahama’s agitation is in his personal interest. “Ghanaians wanted change and they voted for it.”



Concluding, he said Nana Addo is doing a great job and bringing in change in all sectors. “Let us allow him to do his work.”