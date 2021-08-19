Stop the hypocrisy and commend Akufo Addo - Mahama told

Former member of Parliament for Gomoa East Constituency in the Central Region, Kojo Asemanyi, has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for speaking against the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 hospital project.

According to him, former President Mahama should be commending the government for such a great move instead of misleading the public.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday [August 17, 2021] cut sod for the commencement of work on 88 of the 111 hospital projects.



He said the hospitals under the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 projects would be completed within 18 months.



“Each hospital is being constructed at the cost of US$16.88 million, that is US$12.88 million for construction and US$4 million for medical equipment. All the hospitals are to be completed in eighteen (18) months. Work will commence on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year,” he assured.



But Former President John Dramani Mahama critiqued the ruling government for its ambitious ‘Agenda 111’ District Hospitals Project in an interview as part of his thank-you tour.



He said the plan by the Akufo-Addo government to implement the Agenda 111 Districts Hospitals is an afterthought that will only increase Ghana’s public debt adding that there is no transparency in the project.

Reacting to the comments by former President Mahama on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, former Gomoa East MP, Kojo Asemanyi described the comment as unfortunate, adding that he is surprised such comments are coming from a former President of this country.



He said Mahama and his NDC should be grateful to President Nana Addo for completing all projects they [NDC Administration] left in the bushes when they were in power.



He said the NPP’s government commitment to expanding the health facilities in the country is on course, and Agenda 111 is a testimony.



Mr Asemanyi, therefore, called on Ghanaians, including former President Mahama, to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to achieve this dream which will be beneficial to the entire country.



