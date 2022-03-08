Stop the hypocrisy and comply with party laws – Boakye Agyarko to NPP

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko declares to contest NPP flagbearership

NPP commences internal elections



NPP polling station elections fraught with disturbances



Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has called for an end to what he says is a growing culture of hypocrisy and disregard for laws in the ruling New Patriotic Part.



According to him, the disregard for party laws and the inertia of the party’s leadership to take actions as inuring to the disadvantage of the NPP.



Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, Mr Agyarko said it has become necessary than ever for the National Executive Committee of the party to stand firm against incidents and behaviours that can stall the progress of the party.

“National Executive and national council must stop the indifference, the hypocrisy. We know people are breaking the law, but we seem unconcerned,” he said.



According to him, the NPP NEC must “pull the brakes and recognise that what is going on will not help us.



“Wisdom is not the preserve of a few. But, if we all discuss the situations from the bottom up, we can bring change,” he said.



The NPP after losing several parliamentary seats and decreasing its votes in the 2020 general elections, setup a fact-finding committee headed by former Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo.



In Boakye Agyarko’s view, the NPP needs to visit the report of the Osafo Maafo committee and implement the recommendations of the committee.

“They (Osafo Maafo Committee) went round, what are some of the lessons and advise we got from there to turn things around in our party?” Mr Agyarko who has expressed interest in contesting the NPP’s flagbaerership questioned.



The New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 general elections and in line with the party’s constitution, has commenced internal elections to elect executives from the polling station levels to the national level.



However, the process which has commenced at the polling station level has been fraught with disturbances and allegations attempts by some constituency executives and sitting MPs to manipulate the compilation of a voter register in their favour.