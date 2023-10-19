Stop the persecution of Ama Governor! – Prof Kwaku Azar takes on GLC

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar)

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has criticized the General Legal Council (GLC) for what he has characterized as "professional bullying."

He was reacting to te GLC's treatment of social media influencer and lawyer-in-waiting, Elorm Aba Ababio, also known as Ama Governor.



The GLC has announced the suspension of Ama Governor's Call to the Bar for the second consecutive time.



Ama Governor's application to the Bar was rejected just ahead of the upcoming Call to the Bar scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2023.



The decision was conveyed in a letter dated October 18, 2023, and signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA), the Judicial Secretary.



The GLC's decision was based on their assessment of Elorm Ababio's conduct in the period leading up to her application.



In response to the GLC's decision, Kwaku Azar took to Facebook to voice his concerns, describing the denial of Ama Governor's Call to the Bar as a form of persecution that has adverse implications for learning, creativity, and productivity.



He questioned the need for what he viewed as unwarranted scrutiny, stating, "This professional bullying stifles learning, creativity, productivity, etc. Why is a moribund regulator spying on this young woman? Da Yie!"



Azar further urged the GLC to reflect on their own conduct, suggesting that the conduct monitors should begin by evaluating their actions.



“The conduct monitors should start with their own conduct! We tolerate too much unjust conduct in this polity. Da Yie!”

He added in another post: "GLC should stop the persecution of Ama Governor. It has no power to monitor her and to deny her a place at the Bar. Da Yie!"



Following a meeting held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 the General Legal Counsel resolved that Elorm Ababio's application should be declined due to certain elements noted in her public conduct prior to the submission of her application.



The Council reached two decisions:



Elorm Ababio is permitted to complete the necessary forms for application to be Called to the Bar at any point in time after the 20 October 2023 event.



In the interim, the General Legal Council will continue to monitor Elorm Ababio's conduct.



BACKGROUND



In 2022, despite completing all necessary requirements, Ama governor was denied call to the Bar after the council said it had received a complaint which described Ama Governor engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”



The decision led to public outcry both on and off social media with many questioning the basis for such a decision while others commended the General Legal Council for its decisions.



Ama Governor herself denied engaging in any offensive behaviour or inappropriate communications. She maintained that she has not been informed of any specific instances of misconduct and feels she was treated unfairly.

However, in September 2023, a report by the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference indicated that the complaint was considered by a committee and that she had been permitted to begin applications to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.



Below is a transcript of the letter



GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL PO. BOX 179 ACCRA



18 October 2023



SCR 92 VOL 88



MS. ELORM ABABIO ACCRA



APPLICATION TO BE CALLED TO THE BAR MS. ELORM ABABIO



The General Legal Council received the appropriate forms you completed to be



called to the Bar, scheduled for 20 October 2023. In line with the General Legal Council's letter dated 13 March 2023, Council was to monitor and observe your conduct during the time leading up to the submission of your application to be called to the Bar.

At the meeting of the General Legal Council held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, your application to be called to the Bar was declined on account of elements noted in your public conduct prior to the application.



It was decided that:



1. You may complete the appropriate forms for application to be called to the Bar, any time there is a scheduled enrollment ceremony after the 20 October 2023 enrollment ceremony.



2. In the meantime, Council will continue to monitor your conduct



JUSTICE CYRA PAMELA C. A. KORANTENG (JA) JUDICIAL SECRETARY



CC: Chairperson, General Legal Council Members, General Legal Council

















