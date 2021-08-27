Stop the ranting in the media and table your proposals before IPAC - NPP to NDC

General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop their rantings in the media space and come back to the table at IPAC if they want their proposals to be taken seriously.

General secretary of the party, John Boadu, noted that the NDC after suffering a bad defeat in 2020, has cooked reforms just to make the organisation of the 2020 polls not credible.



He posited that the media space and international community are not the appropriate forums for them to table their 32 proposed reforms for the Electoral Commission.



John Boadu said the NDC must swallow their pride and table their proposals before IPAC for deliberations.

The chief scribe of the elephant family said it was about time the NDC accepted defeat in the 2020 polls and stop their unnecessary rants.



He noted that the NDC had attacked the credibility of the EC without any justification and yet want their proposals to be implemented.



“They (NDC) should be honourable enough and come back to the table for civilised discussion and debate. The NPP has always believed in electoral reforms. Let the NDC be advised to swallow their arrogance and get down from its high horse, accept the results of the 2020 elections, come back and participate at IPAC and add their voices to the transformation and reforms of our elections,” he added.