Stop the sloganeering and infrastructure debate – Franklin Cudjoe to politicians

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has advised the two main political parties, i.e., the NDC and NPP to pay attention to improving the living standards of Ghanaians instead of engaging in the politics of "sloganeering" and "infrastructure".

Speaking on Citi TV on Saturday, Cudjoe noted that the debate about infrastructure and slogans are unnecessary.



“The way to build the country is not in sloganeering; one this, one that. In fact, now we have a festival of freebies because for all you know the NDC is waiting and has been waiting in the straddle to also start making their promises. In fact, the NDC has started to beg for forgiveness for things they had not done right when they decided not to pay the teacher allowances for instance.



“I thought that was one of the trump cards for Mahama who said in 2016 that if not paying teacher allowance will take him into opposition then so be it but now he has abandoned that because he does not have an idea of the next batch of freebies that are likely to be unleashed from the NPP. With all the promises of 88 hospitals and 10 billion dollars worth of infrastructure, the bigger question is what the resource envelope entails?” he surmised.



Politicians in both the NDC and the NPP have been debating as to who has really provided the needed infrastructure in the country.



In what the NPP described as a ‘Town Hall and Results Fair’, the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia outlined some “17,334” projects initiated by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Out of this, Dr Bawumia indicated that, ‘’8,746’’ projects have been completed with the remaining “8,588” infrastructural projects nearing completion or “on-going”.



“Our focus…and our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold. First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets and so on. Many governments have ignored this historically. Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth,” Dr. Bawumia noted at the Town Hall meeting.



But Franklin Cudjoe believes that if Ghanaian politicians stop sloganeering their way into office, they will not struggle in fulfilling the promises made.



“We also like externalizing a lot of our solutions always. Putting my good friend Ken [Ofori-Atta] on the spot, I know that it is good to seek ideas from elsewhere but there are a lot of ideas in this town and I think if we sat together and thought a lot of things through, we could make a significant headway because it is not rocket science to grow this country’s economy. If there will be patience from the electorate. And that patience can only be built when they stop sloganeering their way into office because when you do that you are actually telling people that the money is there and that you know how to get the money only to come to office and now have to struggle to fulfil them,” Franklin Cudjoe observed.

