Stop the stupidity – Manasseh Azure to government

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

• Military brutality has over the last few years become the norm in most parts of the country causing a lot of distractions among the public

• Manasseh has condemned that act through his social media post asking the government to find solutions to them



• So far, two people are on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital following the military brutality on July 1, 2021



Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has stated that the recent brutalities across the country need to stop.



According to him when ‘citizens are pushed too far, they rebel in unison’.



His comments come on the back of how some military personnel brutalized citizens in the Wa Municipalities on July 1, 2021.

“If you push the citizens too far and they rebel in unison, you won't have enough bullets to kill all of them. Stop the stupidity!” he said.



"These insurgencies have left a very negative image in the minds of the general public and this has raised lots of demonstrations especially on social media," he wrote on social media.







Background



Some armed soldiers were caught on camera brutalising some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday, July 1, over a missing mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the soldiers.

According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.



The incident is said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic.



Several of the victims are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.



Two of them are currently on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital.



A 29-year-old vulcanizer, who was a victim, is suspected to have developed a fracture in his right thigh during the assault.