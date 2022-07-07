Stop threatening our 'striking' kitchen staff – TEWU warns CHASS

File photo

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) has warned the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to stop intimidating its members, 3News.com has reported.



Their warning comes after four unions on Monday, July 4, 2022, withdrew their services due to the government’s failure to pay them their Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA).



According to a statement by TEWU, some members of CHASS are intimidating their members, especially the kitchen staff, forcing them to remain at work.



“It is sad to note this, information reaching us is that some members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), are intimidating our members, the non-teaching staff, especially the kitchen staff and forcing them to remain at work.

“We find the actions of these CHASS members as very unfortunate, to say the least,” their statement added.



They have therefore requested that the Director-General of GES should call the Heads of CHASS to order and ask them to refrain from the threats and intimidation.



They have also ordered the non-teaching staff to still remain at home until they are given contrary orders by their leaders.



“We, in the leadership of the Union, do not want to have any confrontations with anybody as far as this Industrial Action is concerned. No teacher is being forced and threatened to remain in the classroom so we do not see why the non-teaching staff are being treated this way.



“We are by this medium, requesting the Director-General of GES to call these Heads to order and asked them to refrain from the threats and intimidation as we all seek the appropriate response from Government on our request.



“We are by this medium also telling ALL the Non-Teaching staff to withdraw all services and stay at home until you hear from us, your leaders,” the statement issued by the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye said.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, the four (4) Unions in Education; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, including both teaching and non-teaching staff were ordered to withdrew their services to back their demand for the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA).



However, the government has pleaded with the unions to call off the strike as it makes attempts to address their demands.



