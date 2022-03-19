3
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP

Anthony Karbo Roads Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways

Former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways Anthony Abayifa Karbo said if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thinks they will win the 2024 election on a silver platter then they are tickling themselves.

According to him, the party has a hurdle to overcome especially within the party considering the fact that there are party people who are peeved by the actions of those who were put into the position of trust.

Anthony Karbo was speaking to the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom.

“My message is a very simple one. I’ve heard the High Commissioner make a simple call on all of us as young people of our party. We are currently in the same situation, NDC is in the same situation we were in six years ago. We were clear in our mind that we are going to do everything to get H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo".

"I hear this call since we won the 2020 elections, Break the Eight, Break the Eight. I hear it all the time but I can tell you it’s not an easy battle. In 2007 in Legon when Akufo-Addo was elected we thought victory was ours in 2008 after 17 people contested to lead the party in a very acrimonious contest putting the party together was the biggest challenge.

2024 is not going to be easy. Don’t deceive yourself, don’t think all is well with our party. Many people have not traversed the country, they haven’t gone round the constituencies to appreciate the teeming problems and the difficulties that we have as a party and a government. So if we deceive ourselves into thinking that 2024 is going to be an easy run, then we are joking, we are tickling ourselves and some of us will not want to sugar coast these matters particularly when we are meeting the energy house of the party,” he said.

