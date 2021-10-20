Stop underdeclaring revenue - Henry Quartey to new MMDCEs

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey has advised Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the capital to stop under-declaring their revenue.

He said for the region to improve local governance, the MMDCEs must block all forms of inefficiencies at the various assemblies.



The Minister charged the assemblies to put in measures to block all leakages to help the government mobilize resources for development.



He said available records showed that the Greater Accra Region mobilized funds through Internally Generated Funds of over 123 million cedis in 2017, whereas in 2019, it accounted for 40.1% of the national IGFs but dropped from 155 million to 147 million cedis in 2020 representing 37.5%.

”Clearly, we have underperformed. One would have thought that Greater Accra, being the cosmopolitan region that sees the movement of people in and out daily, and perhaps the numbers increasing, our IGF increasing, but rather as we can see it has dropped from forty-something per cent to 37 per cent,” he lamented.



”We have underperformed. Something is not right, and that something must be resolved," he added.