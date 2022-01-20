Stop undermining military with your politics - Nana Akomea blasts NPP, NDC

STC Boss, Nana Akomea

STC Boss, Nana Akomea has called on both the Majority and Minority to cease politicizing the withdrawal of Speaker Alban Bagbin's Military protection.

The Speaker has been stripped of his Military protection after four soldiers who were guarding him were recalled to their base.



A letter dated 11th January, 2022, cited by Peacefmonline and signed by Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters of GAF, ordered the soldiers to return by January 14, 2022; saying they were "attached to the Office of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure."



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” the letter further said.



But the Majority and Minority have been arguing about government's action.



To the Minority, the withdrawal is politically motivated since, to them, ''the only reason given for the shameful withdrawal of Mr Speaker’s security detail is that the attachment was done without following the proper procedure'' and to the Majority, there are no political under-dealings.

“The statement from the Speaker's office emphasises that the withdrawal of the military personnel is an attempt to gag Mr. Bagbin. It is difficult to comprehend the meaning of this. Speakers are supposed to be neutral umpires or referees in Parliament. They are supposed to listen to Members in silence and not participate in debates.



“They make rulings when called upon to do so by Members. The rulings must conform to the Rules of Procedure of the House otherwise referred to as Standing Orders. In that regard the Speakers lose their persona whilst presiding. Therefore, what voice does the Speaker have that is being muted or gagged?” portions of Majority's statement read.



Nana Akomea, in his submissions on the issue, condemned the partisan nature of the discourse and asked both sides in Parliament and all politicians to discuss it without reading political meanings into it.



To him, the Military is one of the most disciplined security services and so using it to score political points could have grave repercussions for the country's democracy.



''When you do that, you discourage the Military. You reduce them to politicians. You're harming the Military when they take action and you mix it with politics'', he said on Peace FM's morning programme ''Kokrokoo''.