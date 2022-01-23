Stop undermining your competitors in the upcoming elections - Afenyo-Markin to contestants

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Kojo blay, Contributor

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has charged prospective party members who have expressed willingness to contest in various positions of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to stop undermining one another as such a phenomenon has the potential to negatively affect the party’s fortunes in the 2024 general elections.

"This is why it seems unhealthy and irritatingly too early, to a large extent, perilous, for those of our compatriots interested in leading our party at various levels, the polling station, constituency, regional and national levels to start aggressively undermining each other as some reports suggest," he bemoaned.



The Effutu constituency representative in parliament also indicated that if this worrying phenomenon is not nipped in the bud, the consequences for the New Patriotic Party in its agenda to break the eight years cycle may be a mirage.



The deputy majority leader made these remarks when he addressed his colleagues at the ongoing workshop for majority caucus at Kwahu Abetifi which seeks to enhance their advocacies on some key policies and programmes of government.



"If we are not careful, we will end up working at cross purposes which will lead us to a distorted common agenda of breaking the eight, the people of Ghana have reposed in us much confidence to do more and we must stay focused and deliver just that," he said.



According to Afenyo-Markin, there was the need for all of us to learn from past errors and ensure that we solidify our grassroot, work together to break the eight’’ he admonished.

In his belief, if the Majority Caucus are determined to work together and hold and support one another, success would crown the efforts of the members.



The criticality of this period requires that members of the Majority caucus should eschew all acts which do not conform to the doctrines of the elephant family, "we are the faces of the party in our respective constituencies and as such our actions must one that inspires," he observed.



The Deputy Majority Leader also mentioned categorically that it was in their own interest that they do not allow petty issues to derail the ultimate goal of the party as it has resolved to win the 2024 elections considering the unprecedented transformational, social intervention programmes and policies in just five years of governance.



He admonished that divisionists must be kept at bay as that is one of the ways the party can break the eight-year jinx.



He further called for more of such capacity building for members periodically in the ensuing year to aid them in their advocacies on the floor of the House.