Stop using aphrodisiacs, they don’t lead to orgasm – Gynecologists

General Secretary for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Ghana

Dr. Sefogah says most men have the misconceptions about sex

Stop using aphrodisiacs they only bring health complications – Gynecologists



Men must know that physical penetration alone those not led to orgasm for women – Dr. Sefogah



The General Secretary for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) has urged the general public to refrain from the use of aphrodisiacs.



Dr. Promise Sefogah said that contrary to misconceptions, aphrodisiacs do not help in any way to stimulate sex and they have a lot of high implications if overused, myjoyonline.com reports.



He further stated that for partners to ensure that they are satisfied during sexual intercourse, they have to engage to identify what makes them climax rather than using aphrodisiacs.



“There’s a need for that open discussion which will then inform both the men and the women and empower the women a little bit more and that will be the initial getting it better. Men are not doing the psycho-emotional stimulation properly. And aphrodisiacs do not help."