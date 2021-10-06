Stop using intimidation, assaults to force our members to endorse MMDCEs - NALAG

National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has cautioned it would not entertain any form of intimidation, physical abuse and assault on their members in the ongoing approval of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Kokoro Amankwaa, General Secretary of NALAG said their members are being intimidated and assaulted because of ongoing endorsement ceremonies.



According to him, the intimidation and assaults will not make him afraid nor do things to favour anyone.



He said the assemblies would do what is expected of them in endorsing or rejecting those they believe have what it takes to do the job they have been nominated for.

He said NALAG is interested in ensuring that development at the local level is attained and will do anything to support that agenda.



He added that they would be equally happy to have the list of MMDCEs released on time, but we will not entertain any form of intimidation, assault and attacks on our members. We all want to achieve something positive. We think it is wrong to attack our members. It is barbaric to attack them. We will no longer entertain that,” he stressed.



The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) is a nationwide organisation and the mouthpiece of all Local Authorities (Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies – MMDAs) in Ghana.