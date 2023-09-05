Stop using our stool name to extort money from people or engage in illegal activities – Ablekuma Mantse

Ablekuma Mantse Nii Larbi with some council members

Ablekuma Mantse Nii Larbi Mensah V has warned individuals using the Ablekuma STOOL name to extract money from Ablekuma residents to stop to ensure peace in the area.

The traditional leader expressed concern about individuals extorting money from residents in the name of traditional authorities.



He addressed the media at the Homowo festival celebration in the vicinity.



The Mantse warned that traditional authorities will ruthlessly deal with non-family members who use their family name as a coverup for illegal activities.



Nii Larbi Mensah V prayed for peace, and oneness so the government would recognise that and bring development to the area.



“My only advice is that those who know they have nothing to take in Ablekuma, they are not family members of Ablekuma, they should stay away from any chieftaincy issues. Ablekuma is just for one family; the Nii Sempe Mensah family. Anybody who is using Nii Sempe Mensah should be careful.

I am also throwing a warning to those going around and taking money illegally using the name of Nii Sempe Mensah to be very careful,” he warned.



He said the festival was celebrated to remember the famine that once happened in the history of Ga’s that began with the planting of maize which was used to prepare the ‘kpokpoi’, stressing that the sprinkling of the meal was done to show gratitude to the gods and ancestors for a bountiful harvest.



The Asafoatse of Ablekuma Asafoaste Otobuo Onsurogya urged the indigenes to use the Homowo festival to promote peace and unity, rally behind chiefs for God’s intervention, and seek blessings from ancestors and God for their safety.



Ablekuma Omankralo, Nii Osaka ll, urged youth to respect the elderly urging them to unite for a peaceful environment and development in Ablekuma, rather than focusing on individual interests.