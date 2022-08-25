Stop using some gadgets if you think electricity is expensive - NPP flagbearer hopeful

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Policies and Research has urged Ghanaians to stop using some of their electrical appliances if they think the cost of electricity is too high.

According to Kojo Nsafoah Poku, the increase in tariffs by the PURC is justified because without it the country may have to return to the dreaded days of erratic power supply which was termed ‘dumsor’.



Nsafoah Poku, who has stated his intention of running in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, added that because of the challenges the country was going through, Ghanaians must be ready to sacrifice to help the country out of the current situation.



“Electricity is a luxury, if you can’t afford it put it off – it is as simple as that. If you use only light, radio, fan, and TV you are a lifeline customer (who will be given reprieves). The minute you acquire some wealth and you are able to buy a microwave you are not a lifeline customer.



“And so, what I am saying is that because there is hardship in the country, you have to cut your coat according to your size. So if you think electricity is expensive put off some of your gadgets.



“The price of electricity should have increased by more than the percentage it increased but the government negotiated for the price of gas to be reduced. There is hardship in the country but what do we prefer, do we prefer going back to dumsor or paying more for electricity? Every Ghanaian will choose to pay more,” he said in Twi.



He reiterated that if Ghanaians do not pay more for electricity, the debt to power producers will become unsustainable which will force them to stop producing power for the country.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful made these remarks while reacting to demands by some persons in the country for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to rescind its decision to increase water and electricity tariffs.



The PURC on Monday, August 15, 2022 announced an increment in electricity and water tariffs across the country.



Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Ishmeal Ackah, speaking at a press conference said that electricity tariff and water tariff have been increased by 27.15 percent and 21.55 percent respectively.



He explained that these new tariffs will take effect from Thursday, September 1, 2022.



