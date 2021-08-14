Stop vilifying Afeku, she brought dignity to Nzema land – Nzema Youth

Catherine Afeku, Former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

The youth of Nzema have sent a note to the general public, cautioning all those vilifying the former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Catherine Afeku, to immediately put an end to their dubious action.

In the view of the Youth, the former Tourism Minister served with dexterity while in office, bringing dignity, identity, and unity to the people of Nzema through the sponsorship of the celebration of Kundum Festival.



In a statement dated August 14, 2021, signed and released by the Secretary, Nzema East Youth Forum, Isaac Gyabbin, the youth contends that the sponsorship of Kundum Festival by the former Tourism minister with state money amounting to GH¢200,000.00 was justified and a step in the right direction since the people Nzema and Ahanta deserve better.



According to them, Hon. Afeku, recognizing the culture and or traditions and customs of the people of Nzema and Ahanta took the right decision to sponsor the Kundum Festival just like other festivals in the country have been sponsored with the country’s oil money.

“We find certain comments from individuals, the NDC and some media houses as very unfortunate and a total affront, disregard, and disrespect to the traditions, customs and total culture of we the people of Nzema descent. We say so because Axim is undoubtedly the heartbeat of the Kundum festival which is celebrated by Nzemas and Ahantas of the Western Region of Ghana. Let’s ask ourselves, how has the Kundum festival been supported and sponsored to unearth and experience the full eruption of the festival over the years? We in the Western Region pride ourselves with all the Minerals in the enclave but how has the corporate entities, institutions, and organizations sponsored our festivals?” the statement in part quizzed.



It added, “For the people of Nzema to see a lady who brought dignity, identity, and unity for our people ridiculed because of a budgeted GH¢200,000.00 sponsored package for the Kundum Festival is rather unfortunate”.



The remarks of the youth were in reaction to the 2018 Auditor-General’s report that had cited misapplication of funds on the part of the former Tourism Minister for sponsoring Kundum festival with an amount of GH¢200,000.00.