Stop wasting our ears and time – Kwakye Ofosu fires back at Bawumia

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former deputy Minister of Information

• Kwakye Ofosu has accused the ruling party of not fulfilling its promises to Ghanaians

•He has listed some projects embarked on by government which are yet to be completed



• Bawumia said NDC is a party of impossible



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former deputy Minister of Information has issued a quick response to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s labelling of the National Democratic Congress as 'a party of impossible.'



Bawumia’s latest attack on the NDC is premised on the party’s reaction to the government’s lofty Agenda 111 initiative which will see the construction of the 111 hospitals in various districts and regions nationwide.



Reinforcing the view that the Akufo-Addo led administration does not have the track record of delivering such promises, Kwakye Ofosu enumerated some promises made in the past which are yet to be fulfilled.

“Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should stop wasting our ears and time. When he and his boss said they would build 88 District hospitals between July 2020 and July 2021, even a child knew it was a lie and it proved a lie. When he promised in 2016 that starting from 2017,they would send $ 1 million to each Constituency every year, even a child knew it was a lie and it turned out to be a lie.



“When he promised that no village will be without water within two years of an NPP government, it turned out to be a lie. When he and his boss said they would reduce borrowing, even a child knew it was a lie. Today, they have borrowed more than all governments before them.



“When they promised to grow the economy by above 10% each year, it turned out to be a lie. When they said they would build a dam in each villlage in the Nothern part of this country, it turned out to be a lie.



“When they said they will fight corruption with the Anas Principle, it turned out to be a lie. When they promised sky trains, it proved yet another lie. When they promised to protect the public purse, you rather opened it up for systematic abuse and rape," he stressed.



Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that members of the NDC will not be hoodwinked into believing the project as they rely on the truth and not just mere sloganeering.

“We in the NDC are pragmatists and deal with only what is real. We are not given to the telling of outrageous lies to win power. We provide truthful leadership, not the lying type he is the champion of,” he said.



Bawumia in his description of the NDC as "a party of impossible" listed 16 reasons to buttress his position that the NDC always doubted that ambitious targets can be achieved.



The projects include Free SHS, the restoration of the teacher trainee allowance, one constituency - one ambulance among others.



