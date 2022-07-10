Stop wasting the Court's time - Supreme Court cautions Jeleel on Pantang lands

Supreme Court

A decision by the Supreme Court in the case between Trassaco Group Limited and Jeleel Company Ghana Limited regarding a parcel of land at Pantang in the Adentan Municipality in Accra has questioned Jeleel Company Limited's logic in bringing a case of contempt against real estate giants, Trasacco Group.

It would be recalled that Trasacco Group had attempted razing down the frontage of an entrance built by Jeleel on the parcel of land at Pantang after the Court of Appeal had ruled in its favour as the legitimate owners of the parcel of land.



The lawlessness that precipitated this move was eyesoric to say the least; no sooner had Trasacco set-out to demolish the structure than a group of chisel and hammer wielding thugs were unleashed on workers of Trasacco Group by Jeleel. Some of them were stabbed and mauled, resulting in gory injuries.



The thugs proceeded to set ablaze an excavator belonging to Trasacco group. It took the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse the flames. This was however not enough to deter the relentless hoodlums who finally set fire to the excavator at midnight.



Jeleel, aside these brazen acts of illegality, in their own pipe dream decided to seek legal recourse by leveling contempt allegations against Trasacco in what they described as a ‘fraudulent scheme purporting to execute a ruling of the Court of Appeal’.

The Court, expressly opining on this issue has quizzed the Complainant, Jeleel Company Limited if Trasacco cannot take steps to ward-off trespassers from encroaching on the aforementioned property. “Can’t a man take steps to ward trespassers off his property?” - the Judge asked.



Jeleel Company Limited are seeking to overturn the Court’s ruling which declared their writ of possession as a nullity and or void in respect of the parcel of land at Pantang, despite flagrantly disregarding the initial ruling by unleashing thugs on Trasacco's employees.



The Court by questioning Jeleel Company Limited's modus operandi makes it abundantly clear that Jeleel are uninformed and are pursuing a lost course.



Corporate Affairs General Manager of Trasacco Group, Kwame Owusu Danso has expressed satisfaction with the court's ruling and fervently hopes the Police will assist them in executing the order of possession directive from the Court.