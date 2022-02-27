Stop working against sitting MPs – NDC warns Parliamentary hopefuls

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged its members to desist from working against its sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) across the country.

“It has come to the attention of the National Executive Committee of the NDC that some individuals who intend to contest for the party’s 2024 Parliamentary primaries are going round constituencies with sitting MPs instigating hatred and malice against them.



“These amongst other things have been alleging that some of our MPs have abandoned the constituencies and prefer to stay in Accra,” the General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah disclosed in a release seen by Starrfm.com.gh.



However, he explained that the work of an MP involves passage of legislations, oversight responsibilities over the Executive and representing the constituency in Parliament.



Mr. Nketiah said the unavailability of MPs in their respective constituencies as it used to be is as a result of pressing tasks in Parliament.

“The part wishes to inform its numerous members and sympathizers across the country that it has become necessary for all our 137 members of Parliament to be present in Parliament at all times to perform duties that are extremely of importance to the nation and their constituencies,” he reiterated.



The General Secretary said members are also to take note that the opening of the period for campaign activities for the party’s internal elections are not yet due.



“Any member who jumps the gun could face sanctions including the possibility of being disqualified from contesting when the time comes,” he warned.