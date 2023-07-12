2
Menu
News

Stop your intended industrial action – NLC to CETAG

National LAbour Commission NLC Tutag1 National Labour Commission (NLC) logo

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has advised the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) to refrain from their intended industrial action.

In a letter dated July 11, 2023, and addressed to CETAG, the NLC indicated that the matter is already determined and failure to implement will lead to enforcement by the Commission.

Background

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) has served notice to withdraw their services across the 46 public colleges of education effective Tuesday 1st August 2023.

According to the Association, the government has up till 31st July 2023 to implement their negotiated allowances.

“Together with the one-off payment of one month’s basic salary based on CETAG’s salary grade as compensation for additional duty performed in 2022 payable to tutors per the NLC’s Arbitral Award ORDER given on 2nd May 2023,” the National President of CETAG, Mr. Prince Obeng-Himan stated in a press release dated July 10, 2023.

He further explained that their decision was necessitated by what he described as “deliberately prolonged” negotiation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on their conditions of service.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Two motorcyclists crashed to death on Awoshie-Pokuase Highway
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified