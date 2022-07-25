4
Menu
News

Stop your needless commentaries – Musah Superior berates insensitive Otchere-Darko

Musah Superior And Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Musah Superior and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pressure mounts on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle government

Gabby questions the basis for a reshuffle

Musah Superior slams party member over reshuffle comment

Former General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior, has slammed a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his reaction to heightened calls for a reshuffle in government.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a senior member of the ruling party New Patriotic Party amidst public calls for the president to reshuffle his appointees, sought to question the basis of the calls in a Facebook post.

“It is as if a reshuffle will suddenly end the war in Ukraine, bring down inflation and make the cedi stronger than the dollar,” Gabby wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding to Mr Octhere-Darko, who is said to be powerful within the corridors of government, Musah Superior has described his statement as insensitive and highly condemnable.

According to Musah Superior, the NPP, as a party seeking to retain power in 2024, must respect the concerns of ordinary party persons instead of passing commentaries against legitimate concerns.

“This is the most insensitive statement by this gentleman.

“And I condemn it in no uncertain terms. To win 2024, we must be bold to challenge these posturings. We must respect the views, concerns of the ordinary Party people and stop these needless commentaries,” he stated in a Facebook post.

There have been growing calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove some individuals from his government over inefficiencies.

One of the key targets of the campaign for the president to conduct a reshuffle is the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Related Articles: