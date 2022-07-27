Stop your 'with God on our side taunts', is God not on Ukraine or Sri Lanka's side? - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has slammed government officials who tell Ghanaians God is on their side despite their sufferings in hope that such a statement will make them feel better.

Kwesi Pratt raised concerns over such faith expressed by the leaders, saying, "those claims we make that with God on our side and so on, what's the meaning of that?"



His point is that God is for every person and nation, hence calling on the leaders to concentrate on doing the right things that will ameliorate the living conditions of Ghanaians.



"God is also God of Ukraine but then Ukraine is on fire If we are suffering and every day what we hear is that God is on our side, is God not also on the side of Ukraine? Is He not on Sri Lanka's side?"

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Tuesday morning, Mr. Pratt further queried; "Is God a Ghanaian?"



He admonished the proclaimers to desist from making those statements as, to him, it doesn't resolve the problems confronting Ghanaians.



"So, that with God on our side, I think we don't want to hear again because God is on everybody's side and that doesn't resolve the concrete problems that people face," he stressed.