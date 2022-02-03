Stopping the private developer would have led to judgement debt – Simon Osei

The land reportedly belongs to former president Kuffuor

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said he could not have stopped the private developed from constructing the wall on the asphalted road because the road was constructed by default.

He said he had no authority over the land hence any attempt to stop the [project would have resulted in a judgment debt.



Mr. Osei Mensah told journalists that “A report was made to me, I actually called the regional lands officer, he brought the lay out, that place wasn’t a road. The road was constructed by default, so I had no authority over the land because if I stop the developer it will lead to a judgment against the government.”

A former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin appeared stranded when he attempted to access the road but realized it was blocked.



“This is one of the best roads you can find in the region. The thickness of the road should tell you the amount sank in building this road. It is a serious financial loss issue that the special prosecutor must look into because money was approved for the construction of the road. If someone did not do his or her work well to get this road pass through an individual’s land, then that person must be held accountable”, Yammin posited.