Storm-ravaged Dodowa-Afienya road now mud-trapping cars daily

Afienya Road A car trapped in the potholes-mud-ridden road

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Several cars have been stuck at different times and days on a section of the 15.3-km untarred Dodowa-Afienya road, which recent downpours have destroyed in the Shai Osudoku constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Huge trucks, school buses, commercial cars, taxis, SUVs, and even passenger motorbikes (okada) are among some of the cars that have gotten stuck on the Dodowa end of the road in recent times after rainfalls.

The vehicles get stuck in the huge muddy gullies on the road, right in front of the office of Ghana Water Company Limited.

Each time a car got stuck, it took the magnanimity of other road users to help free it from the muddy road.

The last time the road had any major work done on it was in mid-2016 in the lead-up to that year’s general elections.

