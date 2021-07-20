Stray bullet kills 16-year-old boy during Eid fanfare

People gathered around after the incident

• A stray bullet has killed a 16-year-old boy

• The family of the deceased are making arrangements to bury their beloved



• The incident happened after the Eid prayers



The 16-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been pronounced dead.



Identified as Abdul-Gafar Kassim, the teenager was first rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but was later confirmed dead at the same hospital.



His uncle, Sulemana Umar, is said to have confirmed the disturbing news.

“We just saw the dead body when we came here [the hospital]. We do not want our dead body to waste time in the mortuary, that is why we are here," Citinewsroom.com quotes him to have said at the hospital.



Kassim was hit by a stray bullet after a group of gun-wielding youth began to brandish their weapons and fired warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha festivity.



The incident, reports say, happened shortly after Eid prayers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.



Meanwhile, officers of the Crime Scene Department from the Ashanti Regional Police Command have been deployed to the scene to assess the situation.



