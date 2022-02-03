Street supper organised by MEMHREP

A mentally challenged man receiving goodies from members of MEMHREP

Source: MEMHREP Ghana

As part of Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project's (MEMHREP) commitment to care for persons with mental health conditions on the streets and through its Community Mental Health Support Programme, the organisation fed the physically or mentally-ill, the vulnerable individuals on the street of Kumasi (Ghana) starting from Fumesa Junction to Asafo Labour Office.

In the past 10 years, MEMHREP has been putting smiles on the faces of persons with mental health challenges on the streets and in the community. This donation was not mainly food, but the organisation provided personal hygiene and clothes to the neglected individuals.



MEMHREP, founded in 2011 by Mr. Adu Gyamfi, is a non-governmental organisation concerned about the plight of mentally ill persons and vulnerable groups in societies. The NGO has been protecting and promoting the human rights and dignity of persons with mental health conditions, abandoned on the streets.



The CEO of MEMHREP, Mr. Adu Gyamfi had this to say when asked about the organisation's decision to donate to persons with mental illness on the streets,



“After 10 years of caring, and supporting these ‘forgotten individuals, anytime I see them on the streets I cry within me. He further questioned ‘Are they not human beings who need our care, love & support?'

"We have done a great job so far but, our mission is to build Rehabilitation Centres where we will accommodate these persons on the streets across the country. With our help and your support, these homeless mentally ill persons will receive shelter, healthcare, and lots of the many necessities of life most of us take for granted.”



We are asking for donations to help fund the building project, feed, and provide continuous care. Please be part of the team that will make this a reality for those with mental health conditions.







